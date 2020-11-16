President Donald Trump yesterday seemed to have acknowledged losing the United States election but then backtracked and said he concedes “nothing” while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, due to take office on January 20, defeated Trump in the November 3 election by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. The Democratic former Vice President also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted.

The President’s comments, made in a seemingly offhand post on social media, came as his campaign continues to challenge the results of the election in court as his administration holds up formal transition processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In subsequent tweets, Trump wrote that he would not concede.

“He won because the election was Rigged,” Trump wrote, repeating an allegation that has been debunked by election officials around the country and his own Department of Homeland Security.

Shortly after writing that Biden had won, though, Trump wrote in another post that he conceded “NOTHING” and claimed that “WE WILL WIN!”

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” Trump wrote. The flurry of tweets come as the President continues to argue without strong evidence that the election was rigged against him.