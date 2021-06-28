As part of its support for growth of the continent, the government of the United States of America has said it would engage African governments on policies and regulatory practices to support digital economy, trade and engagement on the continental free trade area.

The US said there is a need to deepen the expansion of its businesses in the whole area, including a focus on trade facilitation, and the continued and enhanced role of the US in capacity building across sections of the continent.

Speaking at a recent event on the new US/Africa relations, Scott Eistner of the US-Africa Business Council, said the US government would support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the goal of attracting investments in a less fragmented market.

Mr Eistner highlighted the Biden government’s plan for Africa to include; make Africa great and continued negotiations with Kenya on free trade agreement. He said the expectation of the US is to support Africa on the post-pandemic recovery with the needed investments and create jobs for youths across the continent.

The Biden administration, he maintained, is shaping policies across the continent.

“We need to deepen the expansion of our businesses in the whole area, including a focus on trade facilitation and enhance the role of the US in capacity building across sections of the whole continent. We need to engage African governments on policies and regulatory practices to support the digital economy and digital trade,” he said.

The panel, which centered on the US policy agenda for Africa, was organised by the American Business Council in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce, with support from American Tower Company.

US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard, said as America and Africa try to address the immediate economic falloff from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding “we have the chance to address some of the more intractable issues facing Africa and the world.

“Today we are reinvigorating our dedication to investing in Africa, creating opportunities for US businesses, and promoting a symbiotic growth. We will continue to seek new ways to best ensure prosperity.”

Leonard stressed the need to expand new global trade to attract investment to Africa not just for economic growth and development, “but also for economic diversification for the future that provides good jobs here in Nigeria and across the continent.”

She called for the enabling environment that allows US businesses to create opportunities, growth, jobs and prosperity and by extension increase trade relations between US and Africa.