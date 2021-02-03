The long war against COVID-19, ever more daunting in the dispiriting months of winter, is now posing a fundamental question over whether the US has the political, economic and national will to prevail before the disaster gets much worse.

A race against time to vaccinate sufficient Americans before mutant versions of the virus cause a new wave of sickness and death is turning into a critical stress test for a mass immunization effort off to a difficult start.

“We have got to prepare ourselves for a long battle,” William Haseltine, a groundbreaking medical researcher and author, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday, warning of the potential of variant viral strains to prolong the pandemic.

“We can do it. We have to muster the popular will to do it. It can’t be done only by leadership, it has to be done by each and every citizen,” he said.

In a glimmer of hope on the economic fight, President Joe Biden spent two hours in the Oval Office with a group of Republican senators who have offered a counter-proposal less than one-third the size of his $1.9 trillion rescue package. Congressional Democrats, far less concerned than Biden about a bipartisan approach, said the GOP approach is far too small.

And there is a disconnect in Washington over the scale of the crisis, with Democrats demanding a “go big” economic rescue plan and the few Republicans who back action envisaging a much more modest approach.

It remains unclear whether vaccine and testing efforts, attempts to alleviate harrowing economic suffering and the level of buy-in from the American people themselves are sufficient for the challenges that lie ahead.

There was no sign of a breakthrough Monday, but in today’s acrid Washington any meeting between Democrats and Republicans that does not end with open hostility is an incremental step forward.

In a statement, White House pres secretary Jen Psaki said that “while there were areas of agreement, the President also reiterated his view that Congress must respond boldly and urgently, and noted many areas which the Republican senators’ proposal does not address.”

The Republican reaction was tempered but courteous, adding to an impression that while Biden may take on board some GOP ideas, the prospect of a bipartisan vote for the final package remains remote.

“I would not say that we came together on a package tonight,” Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins said, but she praised the President for his openness to what she said turned out to be an “excellent” meeting that lasted two hours.

Still, the tone of the talks also offered some hope at a minimum that Biden’s definition of unity that political disagreements shouldn’t turn into flaming political warfare — has a little traction.Here's what budget reconciliation is (and why it matters for Biden's stimulus)

Capitol Hill Democrats are, however, deeply skeptical of taking the time to consult Republicans who have a sharply different take on the size of the crisis, a reality that narrows Biden’s negotiating room.

Just before Biden convened the meeting with the GOP senators, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York started the procedural machinery they could use to ram through the super-sized Democratic plan using a measure known as reconciliation to overcome Republican stalling tactics.

And the White House spent the day running up to the meeting stressing that the size of the multiple crises afflicting the country means that slimmed-down rescue plans will not work.