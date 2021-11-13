Starting November 24, the United States (US) Mission once again will be expanding visa operations to better serve the student population of Nigeria.

This approach, according to a statement issued yesterday by the US embassy in Abuja, will be two-fold: a special procedure for students who need to renew student visas to continue their course of study, and a series of dedicated interview days for prospective new students.

According to the statement new Visa applications are available to Nigerian students.

It said the students may be eligible for a priority student visa interview slot if they are a prospective student seeking an F1 visa appointment and have not been refused an F1 visa in the past six months.

The US encouraged all students to submit the documents listed below as soon as possible to take advantage of this limited opportunity.

“ Please note that in order to schedule as many qualified and interested students as possible, we are unable to accommodate any requests to reschedule your appointment,” the statement said.

For Abuja applicants, the statement noted that student surge days will take place on December 8, December 15, and January 12. These surge days will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment in Abuja, students are advised to visit www.ustraveldocs.com/ngand review the criteria and instructions to request an emergency student visa interview, and prepare the documents, which include; a completed DS-160, an approved I-20, a receipt for their I-901 SEVIS fee, a GTBank (MRV) receipt for their visa fee, a scan of the biopage of their current valid passport and a scan of their passport photograph meeting these requirements.

For Lagos applicants, student surge days will take place on November 24, December 8, and December 15. These surge days will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment in Lagos, students are required to e-mail all of the following documents to LagosStudents@state.gov:

These include; a completed DS-160, an approved I-20, a receipt for I-901 SEVIS fee, a GTBank (MRV) receipt for visa fee, a scan of the biopage of student’s current valid passport and a scan of passport photograph meeting these requirements.

For r eturning Student Visa Applications, the statement noted that students currently studying in the United States, may be eligible for a special application procedure.

To qualify for this procedure, the student must be renewing a student visa that is still valid or has expired within the past 24 months and are renewing their visa either to continue participation in the same major course of study even if at a different institution; or attend the same institution even if in a different major course of study.

Abuja applicants are advised to Go to www.ustraveldocs.com/ng and follow the instructions to complete their visa application.

They are also requested to visit a designated DHL facility and mail the following documents: A printout of their Confirmation page (printed fromwww.ustraveldocs.com/ng,a completed DS-160, an approved I-20, a receipt for their I-901 SEVIS fee, a GTBank (MRV) receipt for their visa fee, their passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport is expired, a current valid passport is also required).

They are also required to submit passport photograph meeting these requirements and proof of continued full-time enrollment (such as transcripts, tuition payment, etc.).

Lagos applicants are required to bring all of the following to the U.S. Consulate in Lagos at 12:30-1:00pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, between November 25 and January 5.

These include; a completed DS-160, an approved I-20, a receipt for their I-901 SEVIS fee and a GTBank (MRV) receipt for their visa fee.

Others include; passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport is expired, a current valid passport is also required) passport photograph meeting these requirements and a proof of continued full-time enrollment (such as transcripts, tuition payment, etc.) are also required.