United States has threatened to impose severe sanctions including visa ban on any individual or group that causes mayhem and violate the process of the governorship election in Anambra State scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the US Embassy in Abuja, which advised all stakeholders to employ peaceful means during the contest.

The build-up to the election has been characterised by killings, kidnappings and arson on the hapless citizens and public property leading to apprehension that there might be poor voters turnout as citizens fear for their lives.

Part of the statement reads: “The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

“Under US immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members. We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process,” the statement added.