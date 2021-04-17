BY ROYAL IBEH |

The United States government has said an additional 45,000 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Oyo and Ondo states would be placed on life-saving Antiretroviral Treatment (ART).

The US government has invested more than $6 billion in the national HIV/AIDS response, toward supporting both national and state governments to identify and treat people living with HIV in Nigeria.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) administered by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is providing additional HIV treatment to more than 23,000 PLHIV in Oyo State and over 12,000 PLHIV in Ondo State.

US Consul General Claire Pierangelo who disclosed this during the launch of the HIV ART surge program in Oyo and Ondo states said the PEPFAR ART surge programme identifies people living with HIV and places them on treatment for life.

Pierangelo said HIV treatment not only reduces HIV-related illnesses and death but also helps prevent new infections, even as he thanked the deputy governor, Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and senior members of the administration for their commitment to work with all stakeholders, as the state implements the PEPFAR ART Surge.

She urged the Ondo State government to remove all barriers hindering people living with HIV from accessing free services offered by the US government through the PEPFAR programme, while highlighting the negative effect of user-fees as a major barrier to PLHIV accessing treatment and urged the elimination of such fees. In addition, she advocated removal of antenatal care charges for pregnant women living with the virus.