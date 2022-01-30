All On and the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), are providing funding for 13 Nigerian start-ups that have received awarded for their innovations in electricity access.

The proposed solutions, mostly off-grid, will be scaled up with funding from the organizations.

Startups have a role to play in electrifying Nigeria as at least 13 start-up electricity access solution providers based in the country are winners of the 2021 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Competition.

Organised by USADF and investor, All On, the initiative aims to identify and scale innovative solutions to improve access to electricity in rural Nigeria.

For this 4th edition, the jury selected 13 small companies with high potential and in the start-up phase. They are; A1 Power Technologies, Alabaster Agro-Allied Industries, Bols N Sels Technologies, CeeSolar Energy, Elvees Engineering, Enercity Smart Grid, First Electric, GreenPower Overseas, Manamuz Electric, Novel Integrated Services, PowerStove Off-Grid Electricity, Sendavis Nigeria and Uwana Energy.

These start-ups seeking funding will receive $100,000 in several packages. First, $50,000 will be provided in the form of convertible debt by All On, an investment company funded by the Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell and very active in the off-grid renewable energy sector in Nigeria.

All On will accompany its loans with a $25,000 grant supported by the Rockefeller Foundation through the All On Hub.

USADF will provide a $25,000 grant to the winning companies. Winners of the 2021 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Competition will also receive technical management assistance from the two competition organizers, as well as All On Hub. According to Travis Adkins, president and CEO of USADF, this support is expected to provide access to electricity for at least 16,000 people, including 4,000 smallholder farmers.

The organisers said: “Eight of the 13 winning companies have women in leadership positions. Another key feature of the 2021 edition of the competition is the emphasis on integrating elements of productive use with cleaner energy access technologies to improve the quality of life and businesses in the selected communities that the projects will serve.”