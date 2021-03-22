By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional $168.5 million in development assistance to support the goals outlined in a 2015 bilateral agreement between the United State (US) and the Nigerian governments.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the US Embassy in Nigeria, saying this funding increases the total US assistance to the Nigerian people to $2.16 billion under the five-year Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) signed between USAID and the Ministry of Finance.

“With this notification, the United States deepens its commitment to Nigeria in meeting its development challenges,” USAID Acting Mission Director Katie Donohoe said.

Donohoe said further that “We will continue to support improved health, nutrition, economic growth, good governance, and human rights.”

Most of the new funding, more than $115 million, will finance new and existing activities to improve public health in Nigeria, including $40 million for maternal and child health, $28 million to control malaria, as well as significant boosts in family planning, tuberculosis control, nutrition, and pandemic relief, the statement said.

There is another $32 million for economic growth, including $19 million to help Nigeria increase agricultural productivity and access to nutritious foods, $10.5 million for cleaner water, and two million to facilitate trade and investment.

An additional $15.5 million in basic education funds will expand states’ abilities to provide early grade reading programmes and alternative education opportunities for out-of-school children and youth while addressing the marginalization and educational needs of Nigeria’s hearing-impaired community.

Finally, $6 million will go towards new activities to strengthen human rights, civil society organizations, political competition and consensus building, and reducing trafficking in persons, the statement added.