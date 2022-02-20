The United States Aid For International Development (USAID) has empowered over 600 Nigerian women with essential skills and knowledge to grow in their careers in the energy sector in order to bridge the gender gap.

The agency in a statement issued at the weekend said on February 9, under the USAID Power Africa Sector Programme, it hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for the over 600 graduates of the Energy Sector Women’s Leadership Initiative (ESWLI) programme.

The programme was launched in 2020 to bridge the gender gap within the energy sector and equip women with essential skills and knowledge to thrive and grow in their careers.

In her opening remarks, the deputy director of the office of economic growth and environment at USAID/Nigeria Michelle Corzine, said, “Your commitment to the energy sector is improving livelihoods, contributing to development, and paving a path for more women to follow in your footsteps. USAID applauds your commitment to completing this six-week program to expand your knowledge and advance your careers.”

USAID’s Nigeria power sector program is the signature initiative of the U.S. government’s power Africa initiative in Nigeria. It supports comprehensive power sector reform, a strengthened enabling environment, and increased private sector investment as critical pillars to improving Nigeria’s access to affordable, reliable power.

Since 2018, USAID has mobilized $2.3 billion in new investments, enabled 1,200 megawatts of new electricity generation, and brought electricity to 2.6 million homes and businesses.

