Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project, a USAID-funded project has held a dialogue session with the military, police, civil society organizations (CSOs), government, media and other stakeholders as part of its dialogue series aimed at strengthening collaboration for safeguarding civic space in Nigeria.

The dialogue with the theme, “Safeguarding Civic Space”, held in Lagos, stressed the need for key stakeholders to identify and develop action plans to address the nation’s shrinking civic space.

According to Lydia Odeh, the USAID-SCALE project chief of party, the dialogue will help participants to develop capacity for implementing efficient and effective policies that support transformational change and contribute to improving quality of life for Nigerians, and an open civic space enables them to pursue many roles.

“The main objective of this activity was to bring together stakeholders from civil society, government – including the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Army to identify and develop action plans to address shrinking civic space issues,” Odeh said.

Odeh explained that open and safe civic spaces serve as unique safe havens for citizens from diverse backgrounds to participate and build the competence they need to fully participate in various realms of public life, noting that government interference. coupled with security challenges, and COVID 19 have heightened the vulnerability of civic spaces thereby diminishing open dialogue with the government and other critical stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, DSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlighted the importance of dialogue between citizens and the police.

He also emphasized the need for taking collective responsibility in understanding relevant laws and regulations that govern citizens and rights to peaceful protest and assembly.

The USAID-Nigeria SCALE project aims to strengthen Nigerian CSOs’ capacity for collaborative advocacy with government on priority policy areas that can improve the quality of life for Nigerians.