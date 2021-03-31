ADVERTISEMENT

BY KUCHA JEREMIAH, Abuja

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a $32.9 million five-year programme to enhance civil society and business membership organisations (CSOs and BMOs) ability to influence policies and reforms across the most critical service sectors in Nigeria.

The five-year programme – Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) – launched yesterday in Abuja is to strengthen the financial, management and advocacy capacity of CSOs and BMOs to create a more accountable and democratic Nigeria with more efficient public service delivery.

USAID acting mission director Katie Donohoe who joined virtually said Nigeria’s civil society has the potential to support transformational change in the country.

“This investment underscores the depth of the US commitment to strengthen CSOs advocacy in Nigeria. Civic action has achieved significant global impacts in recent years. People here and around the world are expressing their wish for a stronger, better functioning democracy,” she said.

Palladium Group which is to serve as the implementer of SCALE is to build on the USAID earlier framework – Strengthening Advocacy and Civic Engagement – with strong local organisations such as Policy and Legislative Advocacy Centre, Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, and Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations.

Senator Ibrahim Olori-Egbe while launching SCALE said that Nigeria needs to increase youths and women participation in our democracy,

adding that he look forward to see the programme collaborate with the National Assembly to improve on the quality of governance in Nigeria.