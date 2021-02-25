By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new five-year $19 million fund to support activity to improve the quality of health worker training in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the USAID in Abuja, during an event in which the Health Office Director Paul McDermott and key government health sector officials participated in. It noted that the ‘Health Workforce Management’ will train 100,000 by 2025.

The Health Workforce Management activity will support the establishment of a cost-effective, well-trained, and motivated health workforce in targeted rural and remote areas of Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Ebonyi States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are investing in the health workforce because strong and capable human resources for health improve health outcomes and save lives,” McDermott said at the virtual ceremony. “The activity will support efforts to address the persistent healthcare worker challenges in Nigeria,” he added.

“Health Workforce Management will strengthen human resources, improve governance of the health workforce, and develop interventions to improve health worker retention.

“Over the next five years, the activity is expected to produce a cadre of 100,000 new health workers competent to respond to current and future health needs of the populations in the targeted states,” the statement said.

Health Workforce Management will train these primary health care workers to anchor a more proficient workforce to respond to health needs, improve the distribution and skill mix of front-line workers, and strengthen training institutions to adopt and apply more effective approaches to human resources.

“This initiative could not have come at a better time,” Dr. Usman Adamu, Director of Primary Health Care Services Development at the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said. “It will be most beneficial to address maldistribution of health workers by producing the appropriate skill mix of frontline health workers at the primary care level. We look forward to positive change and assure USAID of our collaboration and support all the way,” he added.

The activity will be implemented by Banyan Global in collaboration with Abt Associates, Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Solina Health. It is part of USAID’s integrated package of activities valued at $793 million that is focused on integrating health service delivery at the primary level, creating demand for health services, and strengthening supply chain management at the sub-national level.