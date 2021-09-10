Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has asked the people to take advantage of the Anti-land Grabbing Law he signed early this year to seek redress over any land forcefully or illegally taken from them.

Lalong said he would soon inaugurate the Anti-land Grabbing Task Force to follow up complaints and ensure that justice prevails.

The governor spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the new leadership of the Plateau Youth Council (PYC) at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre in Dadin Kowa Jos, where he charged the leadership of the youth body to work for greater peace and security of Plateau State.

The governor decried the exploitation of the youths by some unscrupulous politicians who stop at nothing to spread lies against his administration using such false narratives relating to land and other matters.

He said, “Contrary to this mischief, our government is the first in the history of Plateau State and one of the few if not the only one in Nigeria to sign anti-land grabbing law which we initiated as an Executive Bill. Till date, no one has either approached the Courts to lodge any complaint of land grabbing or even sent a petition to me.”

The governor therefore charged the youths to shun being used by unpatriotic elements who take joy in creating disharmony, and rancour in the State just to have political relevance.

The new chairman of the Plateau Youth Council, Lot Sunday Adas, said the youths in Plateau must rise up and show their readiness and commitment to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival, progress and success as all citizens of the State irrespective of their backgrounds.