Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on Christians to use this Christmas celebration to promote love, peace and unity.

Wike, in a Christmas message issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, urged the Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate.

He also called on the people to pray for Rivers State and Nigeria, adding that the state would continue to grow from strength to strength as his administration was founded on God and the will of the people.

Wike advised people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God who has the solution to all societal challenges.

The governor assured the people that his administration was working with all security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration.

He assured that his administration would continue to build a new Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the state government.

While wishing the people of Rivers State a merry Christmas, Wike urged them to celebrate in moderation, observe COVID-19 protocols, traffic rules and cooperate with security agencies during and after the season.

