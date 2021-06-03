The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that the use of technology in elections has come to stay in Nigeria, stressing the need for it to be improved upon.

This is even as the nation’s electoral body noted that technology is evolving, saying that it was important to move with the trend to get the benefits therein.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this in his keynote address at the 10th anniversary of Blueprint newspaper and Award and Lecture in Abuja on the topic, ‘Technological Innovation As Antidote To Election Rigging’, said a law should be made to support technology, rather than be a barrier.

He said the deployment of technology has touched most of the election processes, and INEC was working on the last part – deployment of EVMs.

Yakubu, who was represented by a director in the commission, Chidi Nwafor, stressed the need for public enlightenment and more stakeholder engagements in order to have a free, fair and credible election, which is devoid of rigging.

He also added that INEC was institutionaliding the technologies.

He said, “The challenges with IT deployment could be overwhelming, especially for a vast country like ours.

“Battling with the crisis of people, technology and processes is a major task in a technologically driven electoral process.”

He pointed out that it was important to always realise that technology may most times not give a full end-to-end solution as the human aspect needed to be handled well.