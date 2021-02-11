By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu.

Fomer President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani has advised people of the Southeast geo-political zone to take advantage of the on-going membership registration and revalidation exercise to join the All Progressive Congress.

This is even as he declared that the APC in the state has resolved the crisis that rocked the party for a long time.

Nnamani, who spoke yesterday shortly after revalidating his membership of the party, advised people of the Southeast to embrace the ruling party to enable them participate at the center.

He described the APC as a party that has been responsible for the growth, solidarity and progress of Nigeria.

Nnamani noted that APC is the only party that will provide the needed plartform for the people of the Southeast to participate in the center and not just to participate only in states in the zone.

‘ I have realidadted my membership of the APC, I call on our people from 18 years and above to find time and register with the APC. The party is responsible for the growth, solidarity and progress of Nigeria” he stated