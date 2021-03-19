ADVERTISEMENT

BY STELLAMARIES AMUWA, Abuja

The director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged corps members in all orientation camps to use the opportunity of the service year to equip, develop, empower themselves, and impact positively on humanity.

Addressing the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course virtually, Ibrahim emphasised the importance of teamwork and need to use their stay in the orientation camp to build relationships that would enhance national unity.

He stated that there were mechanisms put in place to monitor the conduct of every corps member during the service year adding that anyone that violates NYSC bye laws would be sanctioned.

“Think of what you can do to affect humanity positively during your service year. Abide by the rules in your place of primary assignment. Pursue your dreams with passion, and avoid