BY STELLAMARIES AMUWA, Abuja

The director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged corps members in all orientation camps to use the opportunity of the service year to equip, develop, empower themselves, and impact positively on humanity.

Addressing the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course virtually, Ibrahim emphasised the importance of teamwork and need to use their stay in the orientation camp to build relationships that would enhance national unity.

He stated that there were mechanisms put in place to monitor the conduct of every corps member during the service year adding that anyone that violates NYSC bye laws would be sanctioned.

“Think of what you can do to affect humanity positively during your service year. Abide by the rules in your place of primary assignment.

Pursue your dreams with passion, and avoid cutting corners”, he said.

He added that NYSC management was in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and the NYSC Foundation, among others, to empower corps members with loans to finance their businesses.

He also enjoined them to equally avail themselves of the youth empowerment programmes of the federal government, including the

N75billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund and the National Young Farmers’ Scheme.

“Take the skill acquisition training seriously; don’t waste your time waiting for unavailable salaried jobs. Take your security very serious, avoid lone movements and do not make yourself available to criminals”, the director-general said.