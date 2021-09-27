Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has urged the participants in the BeMore Summer Boot Camp for Girls to use the knowledge they acquired to change, modify and reinvent a number of things that they live with.

The Governor spoke at the weekend during the closing ceremony of the BeMore Summer Boot camp, 2021 held at the Main Auditorium, Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Akure said they are the future of the country, particularly with the knowledge acquired in Information Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Technology and other life-enhancing skills.

Governor Akeredolu, who charged the girls to wear their BeMore badges with pride, said they must reflect their knowledge by effecting changes in their environment.

The governor applauded the resilience and vision of the founder and initiator of the BeMore Summer Boot Camp, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu and lauded her passion for the well-being of the girl child.

He urged the girls to constantly improve on the knowledge acquired during the two weeks intensive training.

The Governor said: “I have found out that what you are here for is something you can never forget in your lifetime. Wear your badge of BeMore with pride.

“To be a BeMore girl is to display knowledge and integrity. A BEMORE girl is the future of this state and the country. You are our future. I know your activities mostly have to do with science and technology, but you are our future.

“Return to your locality and conquer the world. The world is in your footsteps. The world is for you to take. Some of you have gone through this, you have to improve on what you take away. Two weeks is never enough. You have to go back and improve on it. What you have learnt, go back home and improve.’’

“Those of you from the riverine area, try and put solar in your household. Those making gele, hand bangs, my charge to all of you, because you have had the opportunity of being part of the 2021 boot camp, go back and use your knowledge to change, modify and reinvent a number of things that we live with.’’