By Orjime Moses, Abuja

The Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria (GPFN) has urged 40 beneficiaries of skills acquisition in Kuje, FCT to use their newly acquired skills to promote peace in the country.

Rev. John JOSEPH Hayab, the Country Director, GPFN made the call at skills acquisition programme organised by Graceful Living Foundation in collaboration with Global Peace Foundation Nigeria.

Hayab said that the idea of the skills acquisition was to promote peace and unity in the country, adding that such idea remained the only way to encourage togetherness as citizens.

He said that the country had been ravaged by poverty leading to disunity and crisis, adding however that if the people were empowered they would use such skills to promote peace.

“You will want to relate cordially with people who come to patronise you and look after them and this will make you to want to work as brothers and sisters.’’

He said that there was no need to fight or engage in bitterness toward one another, stressing that as mothers the beneficiaries had roles to play in peace making.

Hayab expressed concern o how Nigerians have been divided along ethnic

and religious line.Our conversation is more about hate than love .

He therefore stressed that there was need to relate as human beings andnot on the basis of tribe and religion since we are members of One Family Under God.

Elizabeth Inung, the founder of GLF and the initiator of the skills acquisition programme said 40 women were taught to make snacks and doughnut in a bid to empower them.

She said this would enable them to contribute their quota in peace building and unity having been equipped with requisite skills that would enable them to earn a living.

She listed other empowerment skills GLF had embarked on to include soap making, cream, bags among others.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke commended the exercise, adding that it would help them to have a means of livelihood.

Miss Angela Samuel said that the training was worth the time, adding

that it would help her to be productive.

Hajia Umar, another beneficiary said that her dream of making snacks, doughnut among others had been realised with the training.

She praised the organiser for the gesture, stressing that she would use the skill she acquired to preach peace and unity to her customers.