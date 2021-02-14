Auwal Ibrahim Musa (popularly known as Rafsanjani) is the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), head of Transparency International and Trustee Chair, Amnesty International (Nigeria). In this interview with Stellamaries Amuwa, he says education makes one have a meaningful role in society. Excerpts:

What drives you?

Basically I am driven by human rights activism and anti-corruption. It is my desire to see that social justice is addressed. I was born and brought up in Kano city, where I have seen a lot of people struggling for liberation, social justice as anchored by the late Mallam Aminu Kano. I grew up with the desire to see progressive tendencies to ensure that we continue to advocate and demand social justice in Kano and the country at large. During my days at Bayero University, Kano I was a student leader both in the university and at the national level. I served as an executive member in the student union before I was elected assistant secretary general of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) from 1991 to 1992. As a student activist, I was involved in pro-democracy and human rights movements like the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Women in Nigeria (WIN) and other organisations. After my graduation, I was offered a job at Community Action for Popular Participation (CAPP) as a program officer, dealing with issues of human rights and democratic governance. I was invited to join the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) where I worked on projects with diverse areas including legislative advocacy, local democracy, good governance as well as constitutionalism and development. In 2005, having studied the gap that existed in the area of civil society engagement with the legislature, I reflected on the deficit in policy and legislative engagement. I felt there was a need to focus more attention on the legislature towards strengthening civil society intervention. I left CDD and conceptualized the formation of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and reached out to my senior colleagues in different civil society groups to share the new perspective.

Tell us a little about your family

I am from Kano city, my parents, grandparents, great grandparents up to six generations are from Kano. I am a true son of Kano, I had my primary and secondary schools in Kano, I was among the first set of students in the 6-3-3-4 system of education in Nigeria. I have three children-one boy and two girls. I also have brothers, a sister. All my family members are in Kano.

What does CISLAC stand for?

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) is a non-governmental, non-profit legislative advocacy, information sharing and research organization, arising from the felt need to address defects in the legislative advocacy work of civil society and open the window through which legislators can access civil society groups. It aims at strengthening the work of civil society on legislative advocacy and bridging the gap between legislators and the civil society.

Why does CISLAC plan to float an endowment fund?

If there is any NGO that has been consistent in its drive towards the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, it is unarguably CISLAC as it has significantly been contributing to the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in the country. The reason for the foregoing view cannot be far-fetched as its ground-breaking effort in the capacity of legislative advocacy in Nigeria and Africa at large cannot be overemphasised. Its role as expressed in the foregoing has no doubt brought to the fore the need for a robust engagement between the legislature and civil society organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

To further expand and consolidate on its achievements captured within the core areas, CISLAC’s board of directors seeks an endowment fund to solidify the centre’s operations and the erection of a permanent headquarters in Abuja. The rationale for the endowment fund no doubt becomes understandable even as CISLAC is poised to meet stakeholders’ expectations despite the fact that civil society organisations in Africa are facing unprecedented threats. CISLAC as a resilient organisation is determined to remain irrepressible in the face of the civic room becoming attenuated due to governments’ increasing authoritarian tendencies thus leading to the disappearance of support from traditional development partners. It is expedient to say in this context that CSOs in the country operate under an environment where the aforementioned dynamics prevail. In fact, established CSOs working on anti-corruption and more broadly on governance issues face threats from organisations and individuals who thrive in an environment devoid of accountability, and where arbitrary arrests of journalists, harassment of civil society leaders and other criminal and administrative impediments are growing.

At the same time, CSOs in Nigeria without exceptions have been 100 percent reliant on western development partners. This support is shrinking as well. With the ratio of overseas development aid being reduced as a proportion of Nigeria’s annual budget, civil society groups need to be innovative and creative to survive. CISLAC has since witnessed the establishment of too many ‘meteorite’ organizations which shot to prominence, started implementing projects but do not sustain enough development support and eventually disappeared without much impact and legacy.

Advice for young Nigerians

I advise that you get educated because if you are not educated you will not be able to play any meaningful role other than the role of a political thug, electoral violence, religious and ethnic violence and other vices in the society like kidnapping, robbery and others but when you are educated, you behave responsibly and will not allow yourself to be used by any politician. I also appeal to young Nigerians to use their time productively and do not engage in yahoo-yahoo or vices that will destroy their lives.

What has been the major challenge in achieving the goals of CISLAC?

The major challenges we face is that we are dealing with people who do not want reforms, we are also dealing with people who deliberately and consciously want to continue to engage in corruption. We are dealing with institutions that have collapsed. We are also dealing with people who do not have political will to respond positively to some of the issues we are raising, and of course we are dealing with the fact that we have limited human and financial resources to be able to carry out the work. So it is a great challenge though we have made some progress even within some government agencies because we have some willing people but in the legislature, executive and in the judiciary as well as able Nigerians who are happy to join the effort of sanitizing governance in Nigeria.