Fourth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu the alleged killer of the managing director of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, yesterday said the deceased had multiple stabbed wounds on his neck, abdomen, his side and leg when he identified his body at the mortuary.

The witness, Rotimi Albert, who described himself as a long time school mate and family friend of the late Super TV boss, also testified that he also observed that his wrist had rope marks and deep indentations.

The 22-year-old 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos was docked before the court alongside Adedapo Quadri on a eight-counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered on one count.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Albert, who was giving evidence before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of Lagos State High Court, sitting at Tafa Balewa Square, said another of their mutual friends called him in the evening of June 16 and asked if he had seen or heard from Ataga.

The witness said the mutual friend told him on the phone that no one had heard from Ataga since Sunday (June 13th).

He said he tried calling the deceased on the phone, adding that his phone rang out but there was no answer so he sent a WhatsApp message.

Albert said he observed that the deceased was online which showed on WhatsApp last seen.