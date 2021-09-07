The Lagos State Government has filed conspiracy, forgery and murder charges against Chidinma Ojukwu the suspected killer of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga and one Adedapo Quadri before the state high court.

The 300-level student of the University of Lagos was brought before the Lagos, State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos, dressed in a black hooded jumpsuit by prison wardens at about 9 am yesterday.

Counsel to the police, Cyril Ajiofor informed Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, who had last month remanded the two suspects in prison custody for 30 days pending the release of legal advice on the matter by the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Tendering the legal advice to the court yesterday, Ajiofor also told the court that a prima facie case of stealing was also established against Chidinma alone.

He also informed the court that the DPP also established the offence of having possession of a stolen item against Chidinma’s sister Chioma Egbuchu, from whom the deceased’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

Ejiofor, however, disclosed that Chidinma’s father Onoh Ojukwu, Babalola Disu, Abayomi Olutayo, and Ifeoluwa Olowu, who were earlier indicted in the matter had been cleared by the report.

The DPP also cleared seven other suspects and asked that they be released because no offence had been disclosed against them in respect of the case.

The seven are: Nkechi Mogbo, and Ojukwu Onoh Tony Okoye, Damilola Adekoya, Bola Adekoya, Segun Akinsanya, Oluwatoni Dada and Adams Kenneth.

Magistrate Adedayo adjourned the case till September, 29, for the outcome of the case filed at the high court, and further remanded the suspects in prison custody.