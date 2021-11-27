Every business should have a working capital and refinancing model for sustainability effort to maintain the livelihood of the business and growth plan. Hence, insurance penetration plays a major role in case of unprecedented financial risk to mitigate shocks when incidences and health related shocks occur.

Indeed, the pandemic hampered business operations and did not spare any individual, large corporate organisation, consortiums, informal economy, formal sector to smaller and micro companies who felt the devastating impact of the related shocks.

To this end, the SMEs was disrupted along the value-chain as many businesses closed shops while others struggled to sustain themselves.

This, however, is a learning curve for SMEs to finally understand the value of insurance and how it can protect businesses from risk.

Meanwhile, insurance penetration grew visibly post pandemic as experts are of the view that businesses needs to know the place of insurance for business survival, continuity, refinancing and crisis management plan.

The portfolio size and investment of SMEs is huge, such that experts believes that for SMEs to survive there’s need to buy insurance policy to survive the precarious times.

Undoubtedly, the MSMEs belong to the protruded base of the informal economy and they collectively account about 50 per cent to nation’s GDP and contributes nearly 90 per cent to the manufacturing sector and despite the significant contribution of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, challenges still persist that hinders the growth and development of the sector.

Some of the challenges encountered by the sector includes unaudited financial statements, multiplicity of taxes, lack of skilled manpower, faulty business structure, lack of business development plan, high illiteracy level, high cost of doing business, lack of insurance policy among others.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, SMEDAN and recent survey of the MSMEs reports that there are over 47 million MSMEs in the nation’s subsector and they contributes globally to industrial jobs, domestic income with 50 per cent to the Nigeria GDP.

With a total number of 47 million MSMEs the sector contributes a vast majority of employment inflow into the nations economy with operators in the informal sector, indigenous entrepreneurs in both the rural and informal economy.

Experts believes that for SMEs to guarantee survival in the long run, it must buy into insurance scheme to ensuring that they’re protected from future losses, poor performance index and negative economic projections.

This is even as experts implored MSMEs entrepreneurs to adopt insurance as a viable tool to guard them against failure stating that when incidences occur, it directly affects the productivity of the sector with ripple effects on economic projections such that it causes job losses and debt overhang.

It said the MSMEs should ensure that insurance Inclusiveness is properly implemented to check against institutional based problems that exposes MSMEs to vulnerability beyond human control adding that this will deal with the associated risk that may occur.

Addressing the issue, Economist/ CEO Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) Dr. Muda Yusuf said the general awareness level about the value of insurance among the SME operator is very low.

He opined that moral suasion and legislative dimension would create insurance culture to strengthen the growth of businesses in the country while positing that “for SMEs to buy insurance there’s need for legislative compliance with business owners to insure and procure insurance products and services.”

Yusuf decried that there’s a perception problem of negative commentaries about non-payment of claims by a few insurance companies which has created some adverse image issues for the industry while affirming that this perception needs to be corrected.

He explained that the current economic situation has affected spending priorities among many businesses, including SMEs which could be a factor while Many businesses are struggling with basic survival as an enterprise.

He said there is need for a more intense awareness programmes and trust building measures which could make a difference in the disposition of SMEs towards buying insurance policy and products.

Yusuf maintained that there should be a legislative and enforcement frameworks to ensure that insurance products are effectively enforced even among small business which could be in areas of fire, theft, burglary, travel, health, life, among others.

He said “There is a legislative and regulatory dimension. Some insurance products needs to be made compulsory and effectively enforced. But effective enforcement framework is imperative to ensure compliance to creating an insurance culture. He added

Lending a voice to the discourse, The National President, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON) Dr. Femi Egbesola, said there is a lack of faith in the insurance industry adding that many Insurance companies have not lived up to their promises and expectations.

He said when incidences occur, they either do not pay claims or they underpay.

According to him, small business do not have the know-how to go through the processes involved in documentation adding that many of the insurance firms before you sign them, you have to go through processes involving in form filing and documentation.

He posited that in order for the insurance sector to attract SMEs they should reduce the stringent processes involved in documentation and also the processes involved in signing claims and bonds.

Egbesola argued that another issue to it is illiteracy while stating that many SMEs are not literate enough and a lot of advocacy needs to be done to target the small and medium industries in a way they will understand the processes involved.

He remarked that because the SMEs do not have enough funds. It is difficult to go to an insurance company that they want to buy insurance policy on fire, theft and burglary, pointing out that there should be one single policy that covers for all the incidences instead of buying separate policy for theft, burglary and fire which the SMEs do not capacity to afford.

Continuing, he said one single policy should cover the major incidences and sectors and this will see to ensure it covers all the critical issues concerning the risk sectors of the SMEs.

He decried that most of the agents used by insurance companies don’t go through the needed training when they want to get the companies policy for you, they run after you but when issues arise they don’t reach out again and largely this is why they’re having low patronage from the small and medium sectors and high patronage from the big industries.

He espoused that the only way for businesses to be sustained in the long-run is for government to guarantee that insurance companies will pay claims when incidences occur adding that this will help cushion the effect of the risk involved in the business and also address the issues of unemployment.

On the business side, he noted that there should be mandatory level of compliance to ensure that every business owner and their workers are fully insured in one way or the other while stressing that punitive measures should be set aside for those who do not buy insurance for their business.

The ASBON President suggested that there should channels where to lay complains which could be a public office where complains are laid to enable insurance companies sit tight whenever they underpay claims or do not pay claims.

This is also as the Immediate Past President, National Association of Small Scale Industrialists, (NASSI) Kuti George, opined that insincerity on the part of insurance companies reveals that insurance companies don’t honour their liability whenever they arise, instead they look for excuses and evoke contents of their tiny letters

He also said there’s a misconception as many believed that insurance is meant for the elites and big businesses, hence they are oblivious of the need for insurance policy.Kuti further reviewed that the additional cost of annual premium will further add to the already high cost of doing business and erode their profits as many businesses do not want to bear additional cost.On his part, General Manager, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) Lagos, Mr. Samuel Ikumapayi stated that most of the small businesses do not see reasons to go for insurance, adding that the awareness level is one of the major factor that determines buying of insurance policy.

He asserted that many businesses do not see the value insurance would bring into their business adding that when they compare the premiums and what they will get from the insurers then the would not see the need to buy insurance products.

He revealed that micro businesses do not buy insurance products as many of the operators believe insurance is for the big corporate industries, consortiums and large multinationals who are the major big players in the industry.

Ikumapayi maintained that there should be reorientation for small businesses to buy and subscribe into insurance products.

Government should enact a mandatory policy for small business owners to buy insurance policy as this will reduce the financial mishaps and negative disruptions to the business sector and general perfomance of the SMEs sector.