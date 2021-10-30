Initial capital is very critical to starting your dream business. This is a major challenge facing aspiring entrepreneurs. However, the Pension Reforms Act (PRA) 2014, allows a worker either in the public or private sector to contribute on a periodic basis, a certain amount from his salary into a Voluntary Contribution(VC) scheme.

This platform is aside the regulated monthly pension contributions, although it’s an additional savings that will be posted in your Retirement Savings Account (RSA). This form of contribution is meant to assist you financially in the time of need. 50 per cent of the savings could be withdrawn every two years and could, however, be deployed to set up a business or invest it in the existing businesses.

What Is VC?

Voluntary Contributions are extra funds you can opt to add to your mandatory pension contributions, or simply set aside as retirement savings. These funds would be deducted from your monthly emolument by your employer and remitted into your Retirement Savings Account (RSA), along with your regular pension contributions. VC differs from other regular savings you may have, as it is deducted from your salary before tax.

Subscribing To VC

Every employee covered under the contributory pension scheme (CPS) is eligible to make Voluntary Contributions. All you need to do is inform the relevant department in your organisation (e.g. Human Resources or Finance) about your desire to make voluntary contributions, stating the amount and frequency.

In the event you decide to withdraw from your VC, all you need to do is complete and submit your Pension Fund Administrator’s (PFA) benefit withdrawal form, attaching a passport photograph and letter requesting for your funds.

Your application will be processed in line with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) guidelines, and benefits paid within 3 weeks.

Benefits Of Voluntary Contribution

The voluntary contributions can be invested in your dream or existing businesses. Hence, you could attach the savings to a capital project and if you are lucky to be gainfully employed before you clock 30 years, its an advantage for you to accrue more savings by the time you retire. The major difference between this and regular pension contributions, is that, you are at liberty to decide the amount you wish to contribute, in addition to the frequency of the contributions; e.g. monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually.

You can also withdraw from or liquidate 50% of your VCs that have been credited into your RSA for at least 2 years, that is, once every two years, from your last approved withdrawal date. The VC scheme is fully backed by the PRA 2014; therefore, you can be rest assured that your Voluntary Contributions are safe and in the right hands.

The president of the Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp),Mr. Wale Odutola, said: “You are entitled to withdraw up to 50 per cent from your additional voluntary contributions once every two years. When you need money, you are allowed to take from your voluntary contributions.”