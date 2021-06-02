Following fears by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that Abuja water source might have been contaminated because of some uncontrolled activities around the restricted areas of the Lower Usuman Dam, the management of FCT Water Board has assured residents that the dam remained safe for potable water supply in the territory.

The management of the Board, in a statement, reiterated that it was not relenting on maintenance of Dams specifically the Usuma Dam, which serves residents of the FCT and its environs.

The statement, which was signed by the Board’s public relations officer (PRO), Mogbo Stella, said that the concerns of the general public were priority to the Board and will always be attended to with utmost care.

According to the statement, “The FCT Water Board allays every form of fear/rumours emanating from any quarter regarding threat of contamination from its water source as proactive measures are always taken from time to time to forestall any eventuality.

“The FCT Water Board was commissioned to ensure sufficient supply and equitable distribution of potable water to citizens of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and this duty has always been carried out efficiently and effectively.

“FCT Water Board is a public organization tasked with a profound and crucial responsibility which considers her duties to be of utmost importance to members of the general public especially in the area of provision of portable water.”