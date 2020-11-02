Oleksandr Usyk has warned world heavyweight champions, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury that he plans on claiming their title belts.

Usyk battled past Derek Chisora via unanimous decision on Saturday night to stay on course as Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger. The Ukrainian gave himself three out of 10 for his performance, and said after remaining undefeated: “It’s a real test in heavyweight.

“Chisora a big guy, a hard guy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was expecting a fight like that, I was expecting a tougher fight.”

“My plan is to go to my home and have maximum time with my family; training and improving myself.”

Asked what his future holds inside the ring, Usyk replied: “Not just world champion, the undisputed world champion is my aim.”

He intends to use his mandatory shot to face Joshua in 2021.

Joshua must first defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev live on Sky Sports Box Office, on December 12, a week after Fury plans a defense of his WBC belt.

Usyk is determined to challenge Anthony Joshua

“It’s an actual check in heavyweight. Large man, onerous man. I fought his struggle.

“My purpose is to not be simply world and undisputed world champion.”

Chisora then added: “I really feel nice, simply dissatisfied. Yeah, I think I won.

“I gave a few rounds away however, I used to be pushing the tempo. The judges noticed it a distinct method.”

Joshua and Fury have agreed on the terms for their fight next year, which would crown an undisputed champion, if they come through their upcoming defense’s.