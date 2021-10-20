Down but not out Anthony Joshua is considering overhauling his training team with a view to turning the table in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua, who lost to Andy Ruiz it will be recalled, turned the table and reclaimed his title during a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigeria born British pugilist is thinking of another rematch that will see him reclaim what he lost to Usyk last month to the surprise of some of his die-hard fans.

The former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion has not decided if he will split with long-time coach Rob McCracken yet.

But he is considering his options ahead of his rematch with Ukrainian ace Usyk next year.

Joshua, 32, has visited Virgil Hunter’s gym in Oakland where Joshua Buatsi is currently training and where Amir Khan was once a regular.

Joshua, who celebrated his birthday in LA on Friday, October 15, has also been down to San Diego to visit Canelo Alvarez’s gym where he works with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Two other options could be Robert Garcia’s gym in LA and Ronnie Shields’ in Texas.

He is also considering the logistics of what moving from his Sheffield training base at GB Boxing would entail at this stage of his career.

But promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted a switch is possible.