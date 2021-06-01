Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled options available for genuine candidates who made attempt(s) but could not register for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTEM) due to lateness or non-delivery of NIN verification code.

The board said such candidates still have the opportunity to participate in the 2021 registration even though the exercise was closed on Saturday.

JAMB head of media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said at the new closing day 1,383, 420 candidates procured the pin for registration while 1,375,694 completed their registration.

He urged prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to between Monday 31st May and 15th June, 2021, visit any of the JAMB offices (including JAMB-owned Professional Test Centres, PTCs) across the nation to: “Obtain at no cost, and complete a form which is being made available to candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration and submit (for the Reading Test and the Application), a certified bank draft of N4,000 only in favour of JAMB and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office.

They should also submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection and collect a copy of the Reading Test.

After that, the commission advised them to await further directives through the registered phone number and public service announcement through NTA Network News at 9pm as soon as screening is completed.

The board reiterated that “there is no registration for 2021 UTME/DE without a properly obtained NIN which has to be verified/validated by NIMC.

“Anyone who submits another application after having successfully registered during the earlier registration period will have the two attempts disqualified. Any false claim will attract severe sanctions, including forfeiture of the deposited Bank Draft, cancellation of application(s), prosecution,” it added.

He said there were still complaints of inability to register due to lateness or non-delivery of NIN verification code; inability to obtain NIN; mismatch or wrong names originally submitted to NIMC (and different from the ones being used for the JAMB registration).