BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced full registration of candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) into tertiary education institutions in the country.

LEADERSHIP recall that the Board had on Thursday said it was putting on hold the registration exercise due to some technical hitches.

However, JAMB head of media and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said on Saturday that the registration for the examinations is now in full swing as all the issues have been resolved.

“It was only put on hold to resolve the technical hitches. Registration is now in full swing,” the JAMB spokesman said, adding that some candidates have successfully registered for the examinations.