The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is considering postponing the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), which was initially scheduled to hold between June 5 and 18.

This is due to the difficulties being experienced by prospective candidates in their attempts to generate the required codes towards setting up profile codes using their unique national identification number (NIN).

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who stated this on Friday at a briefing session with stakeholders, said the Board may shift the exams due to the fact that a significant number of the would-be candidates were yet to get their NIN.

The Board also reported that about 600,000 prospective candidates, who have initiated the registration process, were yet to receive the required codes meant to be transported to their mobile lines by the network operators.

“We are holding this critical meeting to determine whether or not we should shift the examinations. This is primarily because of the introduction of NIN. A number of candidates have been complaining that their NIN have not been released by the agency responsible for that.

“From what we have seen, over 600,000 who had indicated interest have not been able to register. Today, we want to analyse why they have not been able to register after they have indicated interest, we will decide,” Oloyede said.

Recall that the 2021 UTME and DE registration processes are ongoing and were also scheduled to end on May 15.

However, Oloyede said the mock examinations which is slated to hold on Thursday May, 2021 will hold as scheduled.

According to him, the essence of the mock examination was to enable the Board test its system and also enable candidates test their abilities.

The JAMB Registrar also disclosed that some changes have been made in the 2021 examination exercise. He said the candidate examinations slip now has two pictures, which are the photo of the candidate who registered for the examination and the owner of the NIN.

He noted that both pictures are expected to be the same, while adding that the reason for adding two pictures was to detect if there is any disparity

The registrar said the board have seen some of the cases and urged its staff to pay attention to any likely disparity.

Investigation by LEADERSHIP Sunday showed that obtaining NIN by UTME candidates still remain a major challenge.

Some candidates lamented that despite completing all the necessary requirement they were yet to register due to poor internet service. They appealed to JAMB’s management to find a lasting solution to the internet problem to enable them register before the scheduled date of the examination.

JAMB recently promised to refund monies paid by candidates who were unable to generate profile codes due to poor network or delayed response from telecommunication service providers.

The examination body, however, warned that the refund will not apply to wrong registrations, in the case of candidates who entered wrong codes while trying to generate their profiles.

However, some of the candidates told our correspondent that the code provided by JAMB for authenticating applicants’ NIN after they have sent messages comes with error, indicating invalid NIN instead of the profile codes.

Others, who spoke in an interview with our correspondent, urged the government to provide conducive environment for candidates to be able to meet up with the deadline.

One of the candidates, Iganya Asiya Muhammed, said the board does not have any reason to keep suffering candidates base on the fact that it’s a yearly programme hence the need for the exam body to prepare well.

He said, “The first day the agency made announcement that their form would commenced, I went to the registration Centre at Ankpa, Kogi State College of Education but I couldn’t do anything despites wasting the whole day there.

“On the second day nothing changed. Everything seemed to be same. When we approach the staff to ask them what was happening they said they were setting up our computer and the network was not good and the site was misbehaving so we were asked and come the other day only for us to see breaking news that JAMB has postponed the registration of UTME till further notice, I was frustrate. Why would the agency do such a thing?

“You have the whole years and enough staff to plan for this, you haven’t. You know that the necessary things are not available, why then announced the commencement of the program?

“This issue is not only this year. Every year there are different issues on UTME registration, why? My question remain that what is it that JAMB staff are doing that they cannot do the necessary things to avert this problem? Does that mean there’s no enough money at their disposal to do the needful, if yes, what happened to the money they’re generating from the candidate?,” he asked.

