The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), on Wednesday, announced that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final.

The final is scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022 and CAF will confirm the kick-off time in due course.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side, Akwa United.

In 2021, the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin Republic where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.

Four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

In the second semi-final, the first leg between Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli and Orlando Pirates from South Africa saw Orlando Pirates take a 2-0 advantage to the second leg.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

CAF announced on Monday, Rabat, Morocco will host the final of the Champions League.