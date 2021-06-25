CEO/chairman of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, has been appointed as a Member of the Governing Council of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

The appointment was contained in a letter titled, “Letter of Appointment As Member of Governing Council, Igbinedion University, Okada,” personally signed by Sir (Chief) Dr. Gabriel O. Igbinedion, Chancellor and chairman, Board of Regents of the University.

The letter reads in part, “In accordance with the Law establishing Igbinedion University, Okada, I have the pleasure to appoint you as Member, Governing Council, Igbinedion University, Okada. The appointment is for a period of three(3) years with effect from 24th June, 2021.

“This appointment is in recognition of your sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to human capacity development and management.

“I have no doubt that, given your wealth of experience, the University will move to greater heights with you as a member of our Governing Council.”

Recall that in recognition of his contribution to human capacity development and management, the Stanel Boss has been honoured with several appointments and awards in both local and international scenes in recent times.

He is currently serving as the youngest Board Member of Golden Tulip West Africa Limited, among others.

For over four years, Dr. Uzochukwu has not only further invested in societal development and youth empowerment, he has successfully executed the number one personal development masterclass in eastern Nigeria tagged, “Access More With Stanel”; a program that had has notable Nigerians from different sectors shared how they went from obscurity to becoming celebrities and impacted over 20,000 youths.

He is a recipient of the 2007 African Achievers Award, hosted by the British Labour Party in the United Kingdom.