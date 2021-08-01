The chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, has donated cash, car and other items to the less-privileged to mark his birthday anniversary at the weekend.

The event, which took place in Awka, Anambra State, saw over 10,000 widows, orphans, physically challenged, other less-privileged and youths being empowered by the celebrant.

The two-day long birthday celebration began with a whole day praise and worship on Thursday, 29 July, 2021 and ended on Friday, July 30, 2021 with gift items worth hundreds of millions of Naira donated to orphanage homes, widows, youths, physically challenged and other less privileged persons from far and near.

ADVERTISEMENT

The items included brand new Toyota cars to physically challenged persons, cows to widow and orphanage groups, thousands of bags of rice, wrappers, noddles, groundnut oil, salt, toiletries, writing materials, exercise books for school children, loaves of bread, among others.

Over N20m cash was also given out to individuals and groups to take their lives and businesses to the next level.

Fielding questions from journalists, Uzochukwu said that humanitarian outreaches to widows, orphans, prisons and other less-privileged persons is a practice he has sustained for over 12 years, starting from Jos, Plataeu State.

“What you are seeing today is a practice we have sustained for over 12 years. For me, it is a direct inspiration from God. Life is not just about income but about the impact on the lives of people.

“Life is not in the duration of how long you live but is in the donations you made into your society. Life is not how long but how well we have lived it. We have decided that we want to make impact in the lives of people by the mercy of God with the little time we have on earth and we will continue to pursue and live the dream.

“Today I am extremely excited that we have reached out to almost all the orphanage homes in Anambra today. We also have the prison outreach going on and we have all the widows from all the churches in Anambra State.

“It gives me so much joy to see lives transformed especially our youths, the young ones. Today, you only see people reaching out to youths when they want to use them for personal gains while destroying them and we keep on complaining about societal ills,” Uzochukwu said.

Speaking about the celebrant’s generosity on behalf of Plataeu State widows and orphanage groups, Mrs. Hanatu Danladi, popularly known as Mama Hanatu gave a testimony of how Uzochukwu has been impacting and investing in the lives of widows and orphans in Plataeu State consistently for the past 12 years.