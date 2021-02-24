Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has appointed Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji as Special Adviser on Homeland Security and Intelligence.

The appointment of Dr Ugorji was announced by the Secretary to the Government of Imo state Chief Cosmas Iwu on Tuesday.

Ugorji, a Master’s degree holder in Homeland Security from the prestigious George Washington University, a writer, publisher, and scholar-activist is the author of 10 books and publisher/editor of over 100 books by African writers, artists, and leaders. With over 25 years of public administration experience and over 30 years of leadership in community organizing, he is steeped in human capital development, educational administration, security and intelligence practices.

He holds a doctorate degree in Educational Administration and Leadership from Rutgers University (New Jersey), a second Master’s degree in Counselling and Human Resources Management from The College of New Jersey, and two Bachelor’s degrees (in Biology, and Psychology) also from The College of New Jersey.

Considered a leading authority on the Nigerian Diaspora, Dr. Ugorji has played critical roles in the organizing of the Nigerian Diaspora, serving in organizations that include Nigerians in the Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Nigerian Peoples Forum (NPF), Lean Forward Nigeria (LFN), and the World Igbo Congress (where he was the premier Chairman of the Education and Youth Development Committee).

His seminal book titled Tall Drums: Portraits of Nigerians Who are Changing America, was the basis of a documentary that he also wrote, produced and narrated, which was featured at the Nigerian Diaspora Day of 2006.

He has won several literary and creative writing awards, including the Langston Hughes Award, the Owen Dodson Award, and the Wole Soyinka Prize. In 1985, his poem “The Chief Priest,” won the First Prize at the US National Council for Black Studies creative writing contest.

In one of his books ‘Securing The Homeland: Essays In Security Leadership, Intelligence Analysis, And Crisis Management; he covered a wide range of topics including terrorism, global threats and international security; globalization and challenges to sovereignty; security and civil liberties; emergency management and crisis communication; strategic planning and budgeting; managing the politics of leadership; intelligence and strategic analysis; information systems protection; interagency cooperation; strategic change management, and methods of analysis in security.