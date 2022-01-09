Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has charged the judiciary to display transparency and be circumspect while administering justice to the citizenry.

The governor stated this while swearing-in Hon. Justice Victor Uchenna Okorie as the acting president, Imo State Customary Court of Appeal, Owerri.

The governor charged Justice Okorie to discharge his duties in full compliance with the principles of due process and the rule of law upon which he was nominated and inaugurated.

He reminded the audience that the shared prosperity administration was anchored on the respect for the rule of law and due process, adding that the administration expected the acting president of the Customary Court of Appeal to follow same process.

Uzodimma urged the acting president to always bear the people in mind while dispensing justice, noting that the people always look at the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

The governor further reminded Justice Okorie that his appointment came with a lot of responsibilities which expected him to live above board and show examples that would galvanize the bench and the bar to be always on their toes.

He enjoined Okorie to remember that after God, it is only judges that hold the authority to make pronouncements that could lead to life and death, hence such authorities must be delivered and or dispensed with the utmost fear of God.

Governor Uzodimma added: “The judiciary ought to be always more than circumspect, be just, fair and firm.”

He emphasized that it is only by doing so that the common man will continue to see the judiciary as their last hope.

The governor promised to provide the judiciary the necessary tools that would assist the members in the dispensation of justice in the state.

In his response, Justice Okorie commended Governor Uzodimma for finding time despite his crowded schedule to inaugurate the Customary Court of Appeal.

He promised to be guided, always, by the letters of the oaths of office in the discharge of his duties.

Okorie promised to improve on the already set standards by his predecessors .