Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced a cabinet reconstitution highlighted by the creation of a new ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs to be headed by Dr Ugorji Ugorji.

The 18 new commissioners sworn in by the governor are mainly technocrats drawn from various professional backgrounds, to reconstitute a cabinet the governor had whittled down some months ago.

The creation of the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs is mainly significant, as it demonstrates the administration’s readiness to tackle the spate of rising insecurity in the state proactively and innovatively.

The man at the helms of affairs of the ministry, Dr Ugorji – is a Security Analyst and Global Affairs scholar, with expertise in human capital development, and homeland security. By the age of 29 he had earned four university degrees – two bachelor’s degrees, one master’s degree, and a doctorate degree. His doctorate is in Educational Leadership and Administration from Rutgers University, New Jersey.

He also bagged a second Master’s degree in Homeland Security from George Washington University, Washington, DC. He has over 35 years of experience in public administration at local, state, national and international levels.

In January 2021 Dr. Ugorji was appointed by Governor Uzodimma as the first ever Special Adviser on Homeland Security and Intelligence for the state.

Speaking on his elevation and appointment as the pioneer commissioner of the ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr Ugorji said: “First, I have no words that are adequate to express my gratitude to Governor Uzodimma. No matter how skilled or talented one is, it would amount to very little if one does not get opportunities to use or demonstrate them. The governor has given me a chance not just to serve in his Shared Prosperity Government, but also to make a difference in the lives of the citizenry of Imo State. I shall not fail him or my beloved people of Imo State.”

He noted that Governor Uzodimma’s resolve to pursue the recovery of the taken properties of Imo State as part of his 3R agenda marks him out as a man of integrity; adding that His accomplishments in this direction will establish a refreshing, reassuring landscape of patriotic conduct for all government officials moving forward.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma’s choice to stand with our people in facing down the sponsored and orchestrated challenges of insecurity in the state and his great strides in that arena speak loudly for his character,” the commissioner said.

Ugorji further noted that Gov Uzodimma has demonstrated his foresight in, and comfort with new methodologies and a holistic, whole-of-government approach to security and safety by elevating his current portfolio of SA on Homeland Security and Intelligence, to a full-fledged Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs.

“Further, there can be no greater appraisal of my team’s performance in the last 12 months than the creation of the ministry. We now have the historic and exciting task of building a new ministry at the directions of Governor Uzodimma. A ministry we hope will streamline security efforts in the state and become a model for the rest of the country,” he said.

The newly sworn-in commissioner appreciated his family, friends, supporters and many who offered prayers for him in various places of worship; as well as congratulations in various languages.

“I say thank you, I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me. My commitment is to help many others stand as well,” he said.