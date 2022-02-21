Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has empowered Imo youths with 2,700 smart phones and two cars. He reassured the youths that their wellbeing will always be uppermost in government policies and called on them to join hands with the administration to ensure that their immediate and future needs are met.

Speaking at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square Owerri during the Hope for Imo Valentine Concert organised for Imo youths in the state, particularly for students, Governor Uzodimma assured them that despite the distractions posed by the initial challenges of insecurity, his administration will continue to ensure that they are happy, by providing empowerment and employment opportunities.

The event attracted more than 2,700 youths drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state who took part in the Valentine Concert and spiced with technical empowerment, entertainment, talent hunt, and other social activities.

His words: “I have come to give the youths the opportunity to be part of government and governance, to stop unemployment by empowering the youths. My government belongs to you. It is your government.”

He reminded them that “the rejuvenated and rehabilitated Adapalm will provide 35,000 jobs, the recovered Standard Shoe Industry will provide 7,500 jobs, while the Export Processing Zone Project which took me to Cote d’Ivoire alongside other state governors of the country will employ over 50,000 youths when fully activated.”

The governor reminded them that the prosperity of Imo State is in the hands of the youths and that for “Imo to be reconstructed, rehabilitated and recovered the youths must be recovered and that is through youth empowerment and employment.”

The governor then promised that “Imo youths and Imo people in general will, in 18 more months, see the magic on development.”

However, Governor Uzodimma appealed to the youths to help the state government to identify the bandits and hoodlums wreaking havoc in the state “so that Imo will freely be developed to the expectations of both the founding fathers and the youths themselves.”

On the Valentine Concert that took place in Owerri, the governor promised to replicate it in the three senatorial zones of the state so that the technical empowerment will get to all the youths of the state.

“God willing, every setback experienced in the past will be eliminated and all promises of this administration to the youths will be implemented,” he noted.

Welcoming the governor, the organiser of the programme, Hon Paschal Okechukwu, the special adviser to the governor on social media influence thanked Governor Uzodimma for the express approval given to the programme, saying it was “targeted at making Imo youths technologically sound and bringing them up-to-speed with their counterparts all over the world.”

Okechukwu promised that the way Governor Uzodimma has carried Imo youths along “they are ready now, more than ever before, to work with the Governor and contribute their quota to the good governance of the state.”

The high point of the programme was the presentation of two brand new Geely cars by the governor to two Imo youths – Mr Okeke Joshua from Orlu LGA and Miss Emekwe Blessing Ogechi from Ikeduru LGA – who were winners in a lucky deep conducted at the venue of the programme.