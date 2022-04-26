Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has condoled with the families that lost their loved ones on Saturday to the ill-fated oil bunkering explosion at Ohaji-Egbema and joined the host community in mourning over their loss.

Uzodimma who spoke with newsmen in Owerri yesterday, expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as an unfortunate occurrence, which underscores the basis of his fight against crime and criminality as well as his visible stand against economic sabotage in the State.

He expressed worry as to why people would continue to indulge in such a dangerous crime knowing that the resultant effect could cost them their lives.

The governor called for a halt by those who are into the criminality and urged those considering going into the illegal venture to desist forthwith in order to save lives.

Uzodimma reiterated that his administration, from inception “has been waging war against illegal oil bunkering in the state and it has continued to yield positive results” although some criminal elements were still indulging in the illicit act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned that his administration would no longer take it lightly with those operating illegal refineries in the State as well as those patronizing them.

He instructed security operatives to comb the area to ensure that those operating in their hideouts were arrested and prosecuted to avert recurrence.

In the meantime, the governor has directed the commissioner for petroleum resources, Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah, to undertake an assessment of the level of damage caused by the explosion in the area and promised to implement all necessary measures to avert further occurrence.