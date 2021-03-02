by Obiora Ifoh |

National chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has warned that the actions taken by the Imo state government against Sen. Rochas Okorocha should neither be politicized nor jettisoned for whatever reason as the people are not only watching the development but are also solidly behind the resolve by the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma to ensure the return of all looted assets of the state.

ZLP chairman also described the alleged acquisition of properties belonging to private citizens as well as land belonging to Imo state by the former government led by Senator Rochas Okorocha as mind-boggling, insisting that the looting-spree was disgusting and a disrespect to President Muhammadu Buhari government’s mantra of zero tolerance for corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Nwanyanwu in a statement yesterday called on the former governor of Imo state, Senator Okorocha to return all the common patrimony he took from the state for himself and his family members.

A Judicial Commission of Inquiry instituted by the immediate past government of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to probe the eight years of the administration of Rochas Okorocha, noted that contracts were awarded whimsically without recourse to due process; Lands belonging to both government and private citizens were forcefully acquired by the Senator Okorocha’s administration for his private use and that of his immediate family; the Owerri Master plan desecrated and flagrantly abused by that administration amongst others.

Nwanyanwu said, “I want to emphasis here that there is no issue between the former governor, Senator Okorocha and the incumbent governor, Senator Uzodinma and his government, rather, he has issues with the people of Imo state.