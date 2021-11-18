Healthcare delivery service in Imo State is set to receive a boost as Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed that all the health facilities be fixed before December 15, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor gave the directive during his meeting with the Interim Management Chairmen (IMC) of the 27 local government areas at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri.

Uzodimma who was represented by the Health Commissioner, Dr. Barth Okorochukwu, charged the IMC of the 27 LGAs of Imo State and the Officers In-charge of Health in the 305 Wards to take the directive seriously and act immediately.