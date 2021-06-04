As part of concerted efforts to address the security challenges in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma, has directed traditional rulers and the police to immediately mop up arms in the hands of unauthorised individuals.

The monarchs and the police are also expected to work in tandem with the interim management committee chairmen and town union presidents across the 27 local government areas of the state for the exercise.

At a meeting Uzodimma had with the traditional rulers and council chairmen at the Imo State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, yesterday, he said, “There is the compelling need to strengthen the security situation at the rural areas, hence the essence of the meeting.”

The governor said the state government had discovered that the recent security-related developments in Imo demand that security be beefed up in the rural areas “as a way of reducing the vulnerability of our people in the hands of hoodlums.”

The governor regretted that report had indicated that most of those who carried out the hatchet jobs in the communities around the state were from the localities, hence the need for the traditional rulers and IMC chairmen and others at the local government and autonomous communities to put heads together to stop the menace.

Governor Uzodimma therefore mandated them to ensure that no arm or weapon is found in the hands of people not authorised to hold such.

The governor said, “Any incident again that is blamed on complacency, the IMCs and the traditional rulers will be held responsible.”

He further directed the onarchs to warn their subjects who have turned themselves into willing tools in the hands of the devil to traumatise Imo people to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame as “the government is about to implement the Security Organization Law recently signed to come into full operation.”

He emphasised that the implementation will be in an indigenous manner that reflects “bottom-top- approach.”

Responding, the Chairman, Traditional Institution and Community Policing, Imo State, HRH Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu council commended the governor for inviting them to the briefing on security matters and promised that they will work with the government to secure the state.