Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured workers in Imo State that his government will continue to improve on their welfare and working conditions.

Uzodimma who made the pledge yesterday also canvassed the need for cordial relationship with the various labour organisations in the country.

In a statement, Governor Uzodimma said, “I have constantly acknowledged the importance of labour in our society and the need for a commensurate appreciation of the dedication and sacrifices of our workers.

“As a government, we have maintained a cordial relationship with the various labour unions in the state and have continued to improve on the welfare and working conditions of Imo workers.

“With the reformed system we have implemented, Imo workers now have a defined career path that guarantees growth even as they enjoy other benefits including the new minimum wage, automated and prompt benefit payment, free transport shuttle, workplace healthcare services and others.

“I therefore join leaders of goodwill in celebrating Imo workers today, as they commemorate the International Labour Day. A luta continua; vitória é certa.”