By EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri

Imo state government has vowed never to tolerate any sacred cow in its recovery of public property looted by officials of successive administrations in the state in line with the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry set up by the immediate past administration in the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who gave the clarification at an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri said the mantra of his administration anchored on “Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery would neither be based on nepotism, sentiment nor favoritism so as to sustain it’s creditably and public confidence”.

“The attitude of some of our people including civil servants and political appointees has negatively changed from good to bad and we must change the narrative for a better society”.

The governor who also unfolded plan to reposition the agricultural and industrial sector in the state however decried reported cases of violence in some parts of the state by youths.

He said that, he had ordered an independent investigation into the circumstances that recently led to the burning of a police station and killing of a young man in the Ihitte/Uboma Council area to forestall recurrence.

According to him, the Governors of the South East were contemplating on setting up a security outfit for the zone before the IPOB boys hijacked the project and began to use it to foment trouble in some states.

Furthermore, we are taking a review of the issue and as soon as this is concluded, we will come up with novelty security out to protect our people”.

While tourism would be accorded a pride of place in his administration, the Governor added that there would be a re-appraisal and re-assessment of all abandoned industries for revival and resuscitation just as the Onitsha Road industrial layout in Owerri would receive fresh impetus.

He challenged pensioners and workers who complain of non-payment of their salary and stipend to come up with cogent verifiable facts for payment, stating that efforts are on to sanitize the state and local government service to rid them of ghost workers.