All is now set for the formal presentation of the Book “the Igbo question” written by Senator Hope Uzodimma the governor of Imo State this weekend.

The event scheduled to take place at the Eze Imo Palace, Mbari Street Owerri, is part of the activities marking the 63rd birthday celebration of the governor.

Hon. Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba – the state commissioner for Information and Strategy disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the conference room of the ministry.

According to Emelumba, former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd) will be the chairman of the occasion while the Obi of Onitsha, – Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe would be Royal Father of the day with Professor Chima Nwayina of the University of Nigeria Nsukka as the Book Reviewer.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the event would attract dignitaries from all walks of life especially those of the Southeast extraction, as it would among other things, examine the marginalization of Ndigbo whether real or imagined, justice and the way forward.”

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, he said would be the father of the day and chief Charles Amadi as the book presenter.