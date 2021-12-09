All is now set for the formal presentation of a book titled, “The Igbo Question” written by Senator Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State.

The event scheduled to take place at the Eze Imo Palace, Mbari Street Owerri at the weekend, is part of the activities marking the 63rd birthday celebration of the governor.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the conference room of the ministry.

According to Emelumba, former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd) will be the chairman of the occasion while the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, would be Royal Father of the day with Professor Chima Nwayina of the University of Nigeria Nsukka as the Book Reviewer.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the event would attract dignitaries from all walks of life especially those of the South-East extraction, as it would among other things, examine the marginalisation of Ndigbo whether real or imagined, justice and the way forward.

Foremost businessman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, would be the father of the day and chief Charles Amadi will be the book presenter.