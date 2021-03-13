ADVERTISEMENT

By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

The fireworks between former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, may be far from over as the former has called for an apology for the sealing of private properties belonging to him and his family members.

Okorocha made the call in a statement issued by his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri.

According to him, following the sealing exercise, over 200 persons have lost their jobs at the Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, following the shutdown by the state government.

While he commended governor Uzodimma for embracing honour and law, instead of resorting to self help, which he had complained against, he said that he expected the government to be humble enough to apologise to the general public, “for feeding them with all kinds of lies and denials including, denying the existence of a valid court judgement on the properties in question.

“By going on appeal, the government has vindicated us. It has authenticated our repeated claim that there has been an existing judgement on these properties, with its accompanying orders. It also added flesh to our claim that the government’s onslaught was borne out of hatred, envy and vendetta.

“We were also right to have declared the forfeiture order got by the government few days ago, as an afterthought and belated. Our concern is that, if the government had gone on appeal since December 3, 2020, why are they invading and sealing the same properties? Why going again for forfeiture order? By forcefully sealing these properties, more than 200 people have lost their jobs”.

The Imo State government had sealed some properties linked to Okorocha and his family over alleged claims of forcefully taking government and people’s lands and erecting structures on them.