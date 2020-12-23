By EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has signed the 2021 budget of N346.2 billion tagged “Budget of Wealth Creation” into law.

The ceremony which took place at the Executive Chambers at the Government House Owerri was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem and Principal Officers of Imo State House of Assembly and members of the Imo State expanded executive.

Putting the official seal on the 2021 appropriation bill as passed by the House of Assembly, the Governor informed that the Executive presented an estimate that was “a realistic thinking of what will drive Imo State to the next level, if fully implemented.”

The Governor reiterated the tag of the budget which is “Budget of Wealth Creation” and emphasised that if well implemented will address the unemployment problems in the State, provide infrastructure, provide counterpart funding to the State’s global partners and bridge the gaps that exist to both the State local economy and other economies.

He noted that the Executive Arm of government has the responsibility to “drive the appropriated revenue, generate the revenue through her MDAs, spend the revenue as appropriated and ensure that the performance profile of the budget as passed into law is reasonable and such that will impact on the lives of the State and her citizenry.”

He commeded the leadership and members of the Imo State House of Assembly for their prompt and timely passage of the appropriation bill . Acccording to him, this is a reflection of a strong and cordial partnership between the Executive Arm and the Legislature.

Presenting the Budget for the Governor’s assent the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeziem said they have “done justice to the appropriation bill,” saying the budget passed through the due process of First, Second and Third reading.