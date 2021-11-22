About six months after the sack of some Commissioners, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has officially forwarded 17 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Commissioners.

The nominees include a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opia.

Speaker Kennedy Ibeh on Monday announced the names during a brief sitting of the House.

Others nominated are the immediate-past State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Love Ineh; Chief Ford Ozurumba, a former governorship candidate; Professors Duru Emmanuel Chukwuma, Ifunanya Okoroduru, C. O. Nwosu, Kenneth Amaeshi.

Others are Drs Prosper Ohayagha, Elias Emedom, senior Journalist and erstwhile Commissioner for Local Government under Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Barr Keziechi Ogaziechi, Barr Rex Anunobi, Barr Rex Anunobi, Mrs Ruby Emele, Messers Simon Ebegbulem, and Anukwuem Okechukwu.

Others are Hon Stanley Obidiegwu, Mrs Ann Dozie, and Hauwa Rabbi Ibrahim.

Out of the 17 nominees, only four are women.