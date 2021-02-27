By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has said he has no personal grudge to settle with a predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha even as he maintained that all looted properties will be recovered.

Uzodimma made the disclosure while addressing Imo people at the fourth Stakeholders meeting which he tagged a special edition.

Speaking on last Sunday altercation at the Royal Spring Palm hotels and apartments between Okorocha and his aides, Uzodimma condemned the move even as he likened Okorocha’s days as the dark years in Imo State.

He said “Okorocha imported thugs to invade the state. The commissions of inquiry were set up by Chief Emeka Ihedioha to investigate the affairs from 2011 to 2019 which was in response to the yearnings of our people. There was no due process in governance, contracts awarded without due process, lands forcefully collected and our master plan which was jealously preserved was recklessly abused”.